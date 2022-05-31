Two Dale College junior learners in the Eastern Cape have died and 14 others have been hurt in a minibus taxi crash on the N2 between eQonce and East London.

It’s believed that the driver of taxi lost control of the vehicle.

The learners were coming from a sporting activity in East London.

Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose says the injured learners and the driver are receiving medical attention.

“Sadly, it’s two young boys that have died in that accident that happened on the N2 outside eQonce earlier today. We are told its boys from Dale College junior that were coming from a hockey match at some school in East London when that accident happened. The MEC for Transport in the Eastern Cape Weziwe Tikana Gxothiwe has extended her words of condolences to those families while wishing those in hospital a speedy and full recovery. This was an accident that was really unfortunate and one that has sadly claimed two lives.”

In April, two Dale College Boy’s High School learners passed away, one from a rugby incident and another was found dead outside eQonce on the R63. Both learners, Liyabona Teyise and Lisakhanya Lwana played lock and flyhalf respectively, for the schools first XV rugby team.