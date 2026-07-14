Dada Morero defends launching the ‘Bomb Squad’

Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero has defended the launch of the Bomb Squad.

The Bomb Squad is a specialised task team that was launched in June last year to tackle systemic service delivery problems, including water outages, hijacked buildings and potholes.

Morero has faced criticism from those who argue that the initiative is nothing more than a political stunt.

“They have done well nationally. If we can see now, a lot of municipalities have implemented rapid response teams, and most of them would have seen interventions work done by this team in Johannesburg, that it is working.” – Reporting by Thabiso Radebe