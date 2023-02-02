The African National Congress (ANC) has five days to provide its cadre deployment committee records to the official opposition, the Democratic Alliance (DA).

This comes after the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg ordered that the ANC’s decision to refuse DA MP Leon Schreiber’s request for access to information is declared unlawful, invalid and is set aside.

The court also ordered the ANC to pay costs. Schreiber lodged the application in terms of PAIA (Promotion of Access to Information Act) in 2021.

The DA recently faced off with the ANC in court to declare the ANC’s long-standing cadre deployment policy declared unconstitutional. Judgment in that matter is reserved.

VIDEO: ANC fights back over legal challenges on cadre deployment.