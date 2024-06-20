DA wins all three wards in Beaufort West by-election

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has won all three wards contested in Wednesday’s by-election in Beaufort West in the Central Karoo.

The win now shifts the previous Patriotic Alliance (PA), African National Congress (ANC), and KDF council coalition’s power to the DA.

The DA has called the win historical, as it cements an outright DA-governed municipality for the town for the first time.

In 2021, Gayton Mackenzie’s PA swept in to obtain an impressive win in the town’s Local Government Election which led to the previous coalition.

The three contested wards were vacated after the resignation of two PAs and one ANC councilor.

Wards 1, 3 and 6 were won by over 40% of the vote for the DA.

🚨 BREAKING: The winning streak continues! The DA has secured a by-election victory in Ward 3 Beaufort West. We are grateful to the many voters who have voted DA, we will ensure that your needs are represented in Council as we continue with our efforts to rescue SA.#KhulaDA pic.twitter.com/klK0B834fN — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) June 19, 2024