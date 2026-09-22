DA will restore stability in Nelson Mandela Bay Metro: Hill-Lewis

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Geordin Hill-Lewis says his party would restore stability to the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro in the Eastern Cape if its mayor candidate were elected in the Local Government Elections.

Hill-Lewis spoke at a DA election campaign rally in Gqeberha on Monday.

He says the party has competent people to grow the economy and create job opportunities.

Hill-Lewis says, “So, I believe that this wonderful city has enormous potential. Do you believe that? We have the best people. They’re here in this room. Do you believe that? This is an amazing city.”

He says, “It has major tourism potential, and business potential, and jobs potential. These strengths have not disappeared just because you have a bad government, they’ve just been hidden for too long. It’s time to pull back all of that, which is covering Nelson Mandela-based potential, and uncover it for the world to see.”

VIDEO | Geordin Hill-Lewis in Nelson Mandela Bay: