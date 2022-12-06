Democratic Alliance (DA) Leader, John Steenhuisen, says the party will not table a motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Steenhuisen was responding to calls by opposition parties for the DA as the official opposition to table the motion in the president on the basis of prima facie evidence that he may have committed serious violations of the Constitution.

In a letter addressed to opposition parties represented in Parliament, the DA leader says a motion of no confidence against the president is similar in substance to the Section 89 process already under way.

Steenhuisen warns that such a move would, if taken in haste, not be a carefully considered strategy.

He however assured parties that the DA would vote in favour of the adoption of the Section 89 independent panel report in Parliament next Tuesday.

Opposition parties under the banner The Forum of all Opposition Parties consist of the DA, the EFF, the IFP, the Freedom Front Plus, the African Christian Democratic Party, the United Democratic Movement, the African Transformation Movement, the African Independent Congress, the National Freedom Party, and the PAC.

They’ve agreed to vote in favour of the adoption of the Section 89 report.

Meanwhile, the ANC NEC has resolved to vote against the adoption the report when it goes before Parliament.