‘DA welcomes possible working relationship with ANC’

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says that it will hold discussions with other opposition parties in a bid to constructively engage on the African National Congress (ANC) proposal to form a government of national unity (GNU).

This after ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement on the proposal last night following a protracted meeting of the party’s top leadership.

The DA, with nearly 22% of votes in the May 29 polls, is currently part of the Multiparty Charter which was formed to keep an ANC-EFF coalition out of power.

Now, however, the DA’s National spokesperson Solly Malatsi says the party welcomes a possible working relationship with the ANC.

“The DA welcomes the fact that negotiations are now moving to a substantive negotiation phase. Our negotiation team, based on the announcement made by the President last night, has further meetings with other parties to listen to their views and reactions. We also hope to get more details from the ANC about the finer details of what a government of national unity entails which, will then be deliberated by our Federal Executive and subsequently, our Federal Council will then be deliberated on Monday.”

Earlier, the DA laid down stringent conditions under which parties would be included in the GNU.

The party had said it will only agree to be part of ANC’s proposed governing structure if the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), and Patriotic Alliance (PA) are excluded.

PODCAST | DA National spokesperson Werner Horn on the party appointing a coalition team:

VIDEO | Political Analyst Sandile Swana weighs in on the GNU: