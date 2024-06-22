DA welcomes Free State Premier’s anti-corruption pledge

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Free State has lauded newly-elected Premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae for her commitment to prioritising the fight against corruption in the province.

This comes after Letsoha-Mathae on Thursday unveiled the names of the nine new members who will serve on the provincial executive council over the next five years.

The DA’s Mangaung caucus chairperson David Masoeu said the party would continue to hold Members of the Executive Council accountable.

“We have noted that (Zanele) Sifuba, who was (initially) selected in the legislature as the Speaker has suddenly been removed. (We also note) changes with the deputy speaker and so on. This only makes us believe that the challenges the ANC had in the past, have not gone away. But, we will play our active role in ensuring that the (poor) service delivery and corruption which has plagued this province for a very long time is a thing of the past. We hope the Premier will keep to her promise,” he said.