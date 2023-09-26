The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Eastern Cape has announced that they have written to the premier of the province, Oscar Mabuyane to request that he institutes an Independent Commission of Inquiry into State Capture in the Nelson Mandela Bay.

They believe that the Metro has been captured by criminal syndicates, corrupt municipal officials and corrupt politicians.

They have given the premier until this Friday to reply, failing which, proper legal actions will be followed.

DA provincial leader in the Eastern Cape, Andrew Whitfield says the premier needs to step in to deal with the corruption in the Metro.

“The disciplinary board of the municipality, the internal audit, the municipal accounts committee, are simply not capable of fulfilling their functions. This is why the premier needs to step in in terms of the powers vested in him and in terms of the provincial commission’s act in order to impose that commission of inquiry develop the terms of reference, appoint a judge to come and investigate so that these issues can be properly prosecuted by the NPA in a coordinated fashion. We believe that it is going to expose the largest scale of corruption that we would have ever seen in South Africa.”