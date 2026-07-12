DA wants report on break-in at LP Legislature speaker’s office

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Limpopo, is calling on the speaker of the legislature, Makoma Makhurupetje, to present a detailed report following a break-in and theft at her office at the legislature in Lebowakgomo. The intruders allegedly ransacked some offices and left files open. It’s not clear if they have stolen anything. According to reports, they gained entrance through a ceiling on Wednesday evening.

DA Spokesperson on Legislature Oversight, Advocate Franco Marx says the incident that occured at a national key point is suspicious as it happened at a time when a forensic reports on legislature oversight were to be presented. The legislature has also been embroiled in controversy following the suspension of the secretary, Dr Timothy Maake, for alleged tender irregularities and fraud.

Marx says it’s suprising that the speaker is quiet about the incident.

“The timing of the break-in, just before the secretive forensic report is to be presented to the Oversight Portfolio Committee is dubious and indicative of the speaker’s involvement in alleged maladministration. We will not allow the people’s house to deteriorate into a looting opportunity for shifty bureaucrats and unscrupulous cadres and reiterate our call for the urgent establishment of an Ad Hoc Committee to investigate the malpractice which occurred under the speaker and secretary’s tenure.”