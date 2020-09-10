Julies (16) was shot and killed in Eldorado Park south of Johannesburg, allegedly by police.

The DA in Gauteng has called for Provincial Police Commissioner Elias Mawela to be summoned before Parliament to account for the circumstances that led to the murder of Eldorado Park teenager Nathaniel Julies.

The Protea Magistrate’s Court in Soweto Johannesburg has postponed to the 22nd of this month the case of three police officers arrested for the murder of Julies.

The officers have been remanded in custody.

It is alleged the 16-year- old who had down syndrome was shot dead allegedly by police late last month.

Community leader the Reverend Larry Varrie, says the family has called on anyone with information to come forward.

“The fact that there is progress that is satisfactory, but we also do not want this case to prolong. We have hope that witnesses will come forward whether its from the public and even from the police who knows that they were not directly involved and they were brought into this thing. So we appealing to those people to come forward let’s end this mater as quick as possible,” adds Varrie.

