The Democratic Alliance (DA) has vowed to mobilise South Africans to slowly push the African National Congress (ANC) out of power. The opposition party led hundreds of its supporters during a protest to the ANC head offices in Johannesburg over rolling blackouts today.

The party says the ANC government has ignored all the advises and solutions to end the country’s energy crisis. Addressing the marchers, DA leader John Steenhuisen says they will use every by-election to reduce the ANC majority and push it to opposition benches.

”Because they have cut your power but South Africa, we gonna get a great chance to cut their power and we gonna do that between now and the elections and we gonna take back power across South Africa,” says Steenhuisen.

DA leader John Steenhuisen addresses supporters