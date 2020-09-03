John Moodey resigned as leader of the DA in Gauteng and as member of the party on Wednesday.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) will on Friday release documents regarding various cases before its Federal Legal Commission against former Gauteng leader John Moodey.

Moodey quit the DA, saying he faced numerous trumped-up charges that were designed to thwart his campaign to lead the party.

Gauteng MPL, Solly Msimanga, has taken over as acting Gauteng DA leader.

The DA says Moodey had the opportunity to defend himself against any allegations and it respects his decision to leave the party.

National Spokesperson, Refiloe Ntsekhe says, “In a democratic environment such as the DA, you are innocent until you are proven guilty, he still had the opportunity to go through the Federal Legal Commission process to prove himself to be innocent before leaving the organisation.”

Ntsekhe adds, “One wonders why he is actually leaving. It is concerning. I think it’s his own personal decision and we must respect him and wish him well and thank him for the time he has served this organisation. It’s under his leadership that we did well in the 2016 elections.”

In the video below, Ntsekhe reacts to Moodey’s resignation:



In the video below, Moodey announces his resignation from the DA:



Political analyst Levy Ndou unpacks Moodey’s resignation:



Background

Moodey has been a member of the party since 1998.

He joins a string of prominent members who have left the DA since last October.

Former city of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba and former party leader, Mmusi Maimane led the exodus from the party.