The Democratic Alliance in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro is expected to table a motion of exigency against the Executive Mayor, Gary van Niekerk. The motion will be brought to have his Executive Delegated powers removed.

The item is expected to be debated in a Special Council Meeting at the Feather Market Hall in Gqeberha today.

The DA says the Mayor has breached the code of conduct of councillors and the Municipal Finance Management Act by appointing a service provider irregularly.

The ACDP has laid criminal charges against van Niekerk on this matter. Other matters expected to be discussed at the meeting include the future of City Manager, Noxolo Qwazi, who is facing charges of fraud and corruption involving a toilet tender worth more than R24 million in 2018.

Nelson Mandela Bay DA Caucus Leader, Retief Odendaal says, “You cannot allow a person that interfered in the administration, interfered in the supply chain processes, and incurred half a million in debt to have broad-ranging delegated powers, which include being able to move money around to the value of R15 million. So, we are going to try and get the delegated authority away from him, as we believe it is in the interest of the council.”

DA council member Retief Odendaal says it’s in the best interest of the NMB that Acting City Manager Noxolo Nqwazi be removed. Today a special council meeting has been called with the plan to consider the removal of city manager Noxolo Nqwazi. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/3ReRWaJyJk — Lerato Fekisi (@LThipa) September 27, 2023

The Nelson Mandela Bay Council will debate the future of Nqwazi, during a Special Council Meeting underway in Gqeberha. Qwazi and others are facing charges of fraud and corruption involving a toilet tender worth more than R24 million awarded during COVID-19.

She’s currently on trial in the Gqeberha Specialised Commercial Court.

Treasury has written to the council that Nqwazi must face disciplinary action as part of the conditions for Treasury to release grant funding to the Metro. The EFF which is part of the coalition government, says it supports a motion that Nqwazi must be suspended pending her case outcome.

EFF Regional Chairperson, Khanya Ngqisha says, ‘We are happy that finally our coalition partners have agreed to what the EFF has said all along. So, this is what we have decided, and this council meeting has been called to deal with that. We are also happy the Minister of Finance took a similar stance to what we have been saying all along. It took that letter by the minister to awaken the other political parties to show how serious this matter is.'”

The EFF Regional Chairperson Khanya Ngqisha says the EFF also supports the removal of Acting City Manager Noxolo Nqwazi. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/qLGMwWcbhe — Lerato Fekisi (@LThipa) September 27, 2023