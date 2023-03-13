The Democratic Alliance (DA) will on Monday lead a picket outside the ministerial estate in Bryntirion, Pretoria, against what it terms the luxurious lifestyles of ministers.

The party has accused ministers and deputy ministers of living like rock stars while ordinary South Africa are facing rolling blackouts, crime, poverty and a rising cost of living.

The DA leader John Steenhuisen says the situation is unacceptable…

“It’s a slap in the face for the millions of South Africans who live below the poverty line. Many of them are unemployed in an environment which the economy is shrinking. Billions of rand are spent on properties or luxury vehicles and now on generators and these people get free water compared to South Africans who are facing a spiraling cost of living and struggling to put food on the table. This is one of the largest cabinets in the world.”