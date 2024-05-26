DA to make final appeal to voters today

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is set to hold its final election rally today which, it says, is a celebration of the inroads the party has made through its election campaign but also an acknowledgment that the DA will keep fighting for the issues of the citizenry.

The rally will take place at the Willowmore Cricket Stadium in Benoni, in the east of Johannesburg today where its leader John Steenhuisen will also use the gathering to deliver an important message.

The official opposition’s national spokesperson Solly Malatsi says the political party has already held a series of rallies across the provinces and today’s rally will be a culmination of the party’s election campaign activities.

In an effort to encourage people to vote for the party, Malatsi made a final call saying: “Our manifesto is a package of issues that affect all South Africans and that is why we even termed it ‘The rescue plan for South Africa’. It is also to get the final rallying marches from the DA leader, our chief whip, and the provincial leader here in Gauteng, to say let’s get our neighbours out, let’s get our relatives out, our colleagues out to go and vote.”

Among other matters listed in its manifesto, the DA promises to build on the performance it has already shown while governing the Western Cape.

It has committed to creating more jobs, improving safety and security and developing solutions to deal with the ongoing energy crisis in the country.

