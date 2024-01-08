DA to lay criminal charges against Nzimande over NSFAS claims

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it will lay criminal charges against Higher Education Minister Dr Blade Nzimande.

This after the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) accused Nzimande, National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) Chairperson Ernest Khosa, and the South African Communist Party (SACP) of receiving millions in kickbacks from NSFAS service providers.

All three have since denied the allegations. However, DA leader John Steenhuisen says the party will lead a campaign for Nzimande’s removal as minister.

He delivered a virtual address on the DA’s action against Nzimande following the allegations.

DA Leader Steenhuisen announces action against NSFAS corruption scandal:

Meanwhile, Nzimande will brief the media this afternoon on OUTA’s claims.

OUTA announced that it has recordings of meetings between Khosa and a representative of NSFAS service providers.

OUTA says the recordings reveal how service providers allegedly paid millions of rand in kickbacks to Nzimande, Khosa, and the SACP in return for tenders and protection for service providers.

NSFAS responds to OUTA’s allegations | Ishmael Mnisi:

SACP General-Secretary, Solly Mapaila has disputed allegations of corruption within the communist party. He was addressing alliance partners at the commemoration of the death of SACP Chairperson Joe Slovo at the Avalon Cemetery in Soweto.

Mapaila says the party remains steadfast in its fight against corruption.

“The SACP has never approached any person to seek illegitimate funding. It is unacceptable for anyone to try and co-opt us, the name of the SACP, into their gossip and shenanigans and associate us with corruption. We are not involved. We remain steadfast in our fight against corruption and we have seen the statement that has been issued by OUTA, for instance. We have also seen the statement, equally, the response by Minister Nzimande. I have contacted our national treasurer, to check even this funding that they are talking about yesterday, she said no, we don’t know such a person.”

