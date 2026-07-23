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DA to launch election manifesto on August 8

Democratic Alliance (DA) Election Campaign National Manager Ashur Sarupen addresses a press briefing on July 22, 2026.
  • Democratic Alliance (DA) Election Campaign National Manager Ashur Sarupen addresses a press briefing on July 22, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • X@Our_DA
Mlamli Maneli

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has announced that it will launch its 2026 Local Government Elections manifesto in Johannesburg on August 8.

The DA says it has completed the selection of candidates in six of the nine provinces.

The party also says it plans to embark on an early election campaign and finish early.

DA Election Campaign National Manager Ashur Sarupen says, “Our manifesto builds on years of DA governance experience blended with aspirational innovations to make life better for millions of South Africans and a very frank account of serious challenges hundreds of local authorities face today after 32 years of failed governance at a local level in November last year.”

Sarupen says, “The DA’s National Policy Conference provided a significant direction to our manifesto and in April this year the DA’s Special Congress passed a series of policy proposals which in turn will provide a direction for our manifesto.”

VIDEO | DA targets Johannesburg ahead of local polls:

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