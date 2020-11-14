The race for the new DA Gauteng leader is between veteran MP, James Lorimer, and former Tshwane mayor, Solly Msimanga.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng will be holding its provincial virtual congress on Saturday to elect new leaders that will be in office for the next three years.

The DA suffered a bruising defeat in this week’s by-elections losing municipal wards to the African National Congress (ANC) and smaller opposition parties Al Jamaah and the Patriotic Alliance.

The election’s setback also follows the resignation of provincial leader John Moodey who has joined Herman Mashaba’s political party ActionSA.

The race for the new DA Gauteng leader is between veteran MP James Lorimer and former Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga.

The party will also vote on some of the key resolutions.

DA Gauteng chairperson Mike Moriarty explains, “We expect another successful event. We also expect a new leadership team to emerge. This team will receive a huge mandate to take the party forward and will seek to regain lost ground and to go beyond and unseat the ANC in Gauteng and the Metro’s in the province.”