DA to conduct oversight visit at NSFAS in Cape Town

The Democratic Alliance (DA) will today conduct an oversight inspection at the offices of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) in Cape Town.

The party says the purpose of the inspection is to evaluate its preparedness for the upcoming distribution of grants to hundreds of thousands of students in the academic year.

NSFAS has been rocked with a scandal involving Higher Education Minister, Blade Nzimande, and board chairperson, Ernest Khosa.

They are alleged to have received kickbacks from a NSFAS service provider; and both have since denied the allegations of receiving millions of rands in kickbacks from service providers contracted by the scheme.

Khosa has since taken leave of absence.

Meanwhile, Nzimande has appointed Professor Lourens van Staden as the acting chairperson.

Nzimande says Van Staden will also be tasked with expediting the appointment of the scheme’s new CEO.

Overhaul

Meanwhile, some political parties in Parliament are calling for NSFAS’ complete overhaul.

