DA takes Ramaphosa to court over pre-elections national address

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has filed papers at the Electoral Court against President Cyril Ramaphosa over Sunday’s address to the nation.

The party accuses Ramaphosa of being in violation of the Electoral Act and is asking that the votes of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) to be reduced by one percent.

In a televised address on Sunday, the President highlighted the successes of the 6th administration as the country goes to the polls tomorrow.

The DA accuses Ramaphosa of abusing his position and public funds to campaign for the ANC.

The official opposition says the president used his position as head of state to garner votes for the governing party.

VIDEO | Ramaphosa addresses the nation ahead of the 2024 elections: