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DA tabling motion against Gauteng speaker over R5.9 mln trip

FILE | The Gauteng Provincial Legislature Speaker Morakane Mosupyoe.
  • FILE | The Gauteng Provincial Legislature Speaker Morakane Mosupyoe.
  • Image Credits :
  • X@GPLegislature
SABC News

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng says it is putting a motion forward in the legislature for a debate and to have action taken against Speaker Morakane Mosupyoe over a controversial overseas trip.

This follows a reported R 5.8 million spent on a delegation to Venezuela, which the party says shows misplaced priorities amid ongoing service delivery problems.

DA Gauteng leader, Solly Msimanga, says Mosupyoe flouted rules by not informing the provincial legislature of the trip, which he says had failed.

Msimanga says, “How do you then explain that when the actual trip didn’t materialise or didn’t really give us any results thereof at the end of the day? This is something that the speaker decided that they were just going to; she’s just going to put together with the secretary of the legislature, and then they just left. They just left like that without informing the house or the legislature or anybody, and we’re now putting a motion of censure in the legislature to then have a debate and have action taken.”

PODCAST | Interview with Mosupyoe on SAFM’s First Take Programme:

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