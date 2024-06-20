DA suspends Renaldo Gouws for racist rant, pending hearing

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has suspended newly sworn-in Member of Parliament (MP) Renaldo Gouws with immediate effect, pending a disciplinary hearing.

The party says it has established that the video circulating on social media, in which Gouws uses execrable language, is genuine and not as fake as initially suspected.

Gouws will now face disciplinary charges before the Party’s Federal Legal Executive Committee.

In the video clip made 16 years ago, Gouws is seen and heard on a radical rant using the “k” and the “n” words, calling for the killing of black people.

In his unstoppable two-minute rant Gouws refers to former ANC Youth League president and now EFF leader Julius Malema singing “Killing the “f”, Killing the”B” asking how does that work?

This has resurfaced after he was sworn as MP in on Friday. Parliament says it is up to the DA to deal with the matter as it cannot apply the Code of Ethical Conduct for Members, retro-actively.

In his reaction to this statement by Malema, he claims the ANC said they would have a talk with him about that.

Gouws insinuates that Malema wasn’t fired or disciplined. In a tongue-in-cheek moment, he answers his own question. “Nothing is going to happen to him.”

He implies that if he had to go on the street and get 50 white people saying “Kill the “K”, Kill the “N” – what do you think is going to happen?

In the remainder of the video, he rants about the injustices such as being “white” and unable to find a job in the country.

A petition with thousands of signatures calling for Gouws to be removed from the National Assembly has surfaced but the MP recently apologised, adding he is remorseful for his actions.

A snippet of a video that I posted 16 years ago (back in 2009) when I was young and still a student has been recycled and posted on social media over the last few days. I addressed this snippet in 2016 and again in 2020 when approached by the media when it was posted on social… — Ngamla Gouws 🇿🇦 (@RenaldoGouws) June 17, 2024

He joined the Democratic Alliance in 2012. He worked his way up from a ward councillor, where he served on the Nelson Mandela Bay Council, to the DA’s spokesperson on economic development, tourism and agriculture in Nelson Mandela Bay.

In a recent Facebook post, he thanked his supporters and for the chest pains, as he posed in front of a National Parliament banner.

That’s a wrap folks. Thanks for all the support and also for those with chest pains. pic.twitter.com/PC1XmfZ21i — Ngamla Gouws 🇿🇦 (@RenaldoGouws) June 14, 2024

