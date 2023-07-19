The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it is proceeding with its court case in the High Court in Pretoria on Friday which seeks legal certainty on the executive’s obligations under international law despite President Vladimir Putin not attending next month’s BRICS summit in SA.

Announcement that Putin will not be coming to SA for BRICS Summit: Sophie Mokoena:

The DA launched an application to compel the arrest of Putin should he arrive in South Africa.

The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin earlier this year over alleged war crimes linked to the deportation of children from Ukraine by invading Russian forces.

The Russian Federation will instead be represented at the BRICS Summit by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

“The Democratic Alliance firmly believes that no one regardless of their position should be above the law. Our commitment to the Principles of Justice… accountability and adherence to international treatise has won the day against the ANC and their Russian ally. South Africa’s reputation on the international stage and it’s commitment to upholding the rule of law were at stake in this matter. By standing firm on the need to adhere to out obligations under the Rome Statute and other international conventions, we have demonstrated our unwavering dedication to justice and human rights,” DA leader, John Steenhuisen elaborates.