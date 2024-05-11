DA confident it will emerge as the biggest party in KwaZulu-Natal

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen says he is confident his party will emerge as the biggest party in KwaZulu-Natal after the elections. He has told thousands of supporters at a rally in Durban that a victory in the KwaZulu-Natal provincial election could also help swing the national results in favour of the DA and the multi-party charter partners.

However, a latest poll by the Social Research Foundation shows support for the African National Congress (ANC) to be on the rise, although it is still below 45%.

Steenhuisen says the ANC is a formidable opponent in the last weeks before an election. He believes there is too much pressure on the ANC from different sides for it to be able to beat other parties off.

"For thirty long years, we have fought a valiant fight in opposition to prevent the worst from happening to our beloved country. But now, we are just three weeks away from making history. On the 29th of May, we are going to rewrite the history books by defeating the ANC and…

Meanwhile, the DA’s premier candidate in KwaZulu-Natal Chris Pappas has called on supporters to pull out all the stops in the next 18 days to secure a DA victory. He has promised that the DA will create jobs, combat hunger and set up an independent anti-corruption and fraud unit.

Watch DA Mayor of uMngeni Municipality Chris Pappas takes the stage as he ushers in a new era of democracy in KZN.