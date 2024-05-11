sabc-plus-logo

Home

DA confident it will emerge as the biggest party in KwaZulu-Natal

  • DA leader John Steenhuisen addressing party supporters in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.
  • Image Credits :
  • X@Our_DA
Reading Time: 2 minutes

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen says he is confident his party will emerge as the biggest party in KwaZulu-Natal after the elections. He has told thousands of supporters at a rally in Durban that a victory in the KwaZulu-Natal provincial election could also help swing the national results in favour of the DA and the multi-party charter partners.

However, a latest poll by the Social Research Foundation shows support for the African National Congress (ANC) to be on the rise, although it is still below 45%.

Steenhuisen says the ANC is a formidable opponent in the last weeks before an election. He believes there is too much pressure on the ANC from different sides for it to be able to beat other parties off.

Meanwhile, the DA’s premier candidate in KwaZulu-Natal Chris Pappas has called on supporters to pull out all the stops in the next 18 days to secure a DA victory. He has promised that the DA will create jobs, combat hunger and set up an independent anti-corruption and fraud unit.

 

Author

MOST READ