DA sets sights on all 112 eThekwini wards in local elections

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it is ready to contest all 112 wards in the eThekwini Municipality ahead of the upcoming local government elections. The party announced its ward candidates in Durban on Monday as it outlined its preparations for the elections.

VISUALS | Democratic Alliance vows to take over EThekwini municipality’s 112 wards in the upcoming local government elections in November. For more, visit https://t.co/N9V5BF4stZ pic.twitter.com/FQnn3wd9tG — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 31, 2026

DA KwaZulu-Natal Chairperson Dean Macpherson says 65% of the party’s ward candidates are new councillors, while 35% are returning councillors.

Macpherson says all candidates have undergone rigorous assessments to ensure they understand the challenges facing communities and are prepared to address issues affecting residents.

“This team of highly experienced individuals who spanned from all sectors of society, business and faith-based organisations will be roped in to support Haniff Hoosen in getting Ethekwini working forward. The DA has not opted for the status quo. We have listened to our voters, we have consulted with our communities and carefully considered the skills and commitment required to turn our Ethekwini around,” says Macpherson.