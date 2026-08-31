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DA sets sights on all 112 eThekwini wards in local elections

Democratic Alliance (DA) members protesting outside the Pretoria High Court on July 29, 2026.
  • Democratic Alliance (DA) members protesting outside the Pretoria High Court on July 29, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • Patricia Visagie
Khalesakhe Mbhense

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it is ready to contest all 112 wards in the eThekwini Municipality ahead of the upcoming local government elections. The party announced its ward candidates in Durban on Monday as it outlined its preparations for the elections.

DA KwaZulu-Natal Chairperson Dean Macpherson says 65% of the party’s ward candidates are new councillors, while 35% are returning councillors.

Macpherson says all candidates have undergone rigorous assessments to ensure they understand the challenges facing communities and are prepared to address issues affecting residents.

“This team of highly experienced individuals who spanned from all sectors of society, business and faith-based organisations will be roped in to support Haniff Hoosen in getting Ethekwini working forward. The DA has not opted for the status quo. We have listened to our voters, we have consulted with our communities and carefully considered the skills and commitment required to turn our Ethekwini around,” says Macpherson.

 

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