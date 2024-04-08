DA seeks feedback regarding Secretary to Parliament’s salary increase

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it has written to the Powers and Privileges Committee requesting feedback about the progress made in its request to investigate former National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

This relates to a 70% salary increase given to the Secretary to Parliament Xolile George.

George’s salary was increased from R2. 6 million to R4. 4 million while having been in the position for less than three months.

DA Chief Whip Siviwe Gwarube lodged a complaint to then Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly who is now acting Speaker, Lechesa Tsenoli asking for the matter to be investigated by the Powers and Privileges Committee.

Gwarube says she believes that Mapisa-Nqakula has breached the ethics code, including non-compliance with accountability and transparency.

“While the Speaker may no longer be the Member of Parliament and indeed the Speaker of the National Assembly, however she is still accountable even as an ordinary citizen because the Powers and Privileges Committee is empowered by the powers and immunities act. So, if one is found to have contravened that act, they would have been broken the law and they could be criminally charged for breaking that law. And so, it’s important for us to continue asking the questions but also what is important, almost R5 million salary is still being paid, and the chairperson of the NCOP Mr Masondo is still very much in his position and the STP, the Secretary to Parliament is still in his position,”