DA says women on candidate list there on merit

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says women who have made the candidate list have done so through merit. The party unveiled its candidate list, promising to remove the ANC from power.

Party leader John Steenhuisen says his party prides itself on the point that all those who made it, did it on merit. This week the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) will make public candidate lists submitted by registered political parties. The official opposition unveiled what it calls the best of the best.

From an economist, medical doctor, anti-crime activist and party councillors, the party says its nine-month selection process was rigorous and it’s confident.

“We are convinced that the people we have chosen are the very best South Africa has to offer who’s available to serve the public through representation and Parliament and legislatures,” says DA Federal chair, Helen Zille.

Steenhuisen says the DA never compromises its processes when it goes for capable people in different terrains. Praising the list, Steenhuisen says no party can measure what the DA has offered.

“I believe the diversity of candidates that the DA offers South Africa, while the political right and left offer a monochromatic and screwed representation of South African society. The DA comprises of South Africans from every background and walks of life to ensure that governance is carried out with the best interest and needs of each and every citizen in mind.”

As election day comes closer, political parties are doing all they can to ensure they have their ducks in a row, ensuring that they are ready if South Africans trust them with their vote.

2024 Elections – DA’s candidate selection process ahead of May’s polls: