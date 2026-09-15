DA reversing Cape Town spatial apartheid legacy: Hill-Lewis

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has acknowledged that the legacy of spatial apartheid exists in Cape Town but insists that the Democratic Alliance (DA) is making progress in reversing the issue.

The DA Mayoral candidate was participating in the SABC’s Cape Town Mayoral debate ahead of the local government elections on November 4th.

Spatial apartheid is the intentional design of cities and towns to keep groups separated and unequal through physical planning and laws.

Hill-Lewis says the legacy may exist but the DA has done a lot to undo it.

“The shadow of spatial apartheid is still absolutely long over every city in our country. The point is, are we making progress in undoing that and unstitching it, or are we reinforcing it? That journalist was suggesting we’re reinforcing it. That will be echoed by many of our opponents. That is propaganda nonsense. We are doing the most of every any city and any government in South Africa to unstitch the legacy of spatial apartheid.”