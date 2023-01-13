The Democratic Alliance (DA) has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa requesting an urgent meeting about Eskom and the growing power crisis.

This as the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) has granted the power utility a tariff increase of 18.65 percent instead of the 32 percent it had applied for, effective from April 1st.

DA Shadow Minister of Public Enterprises Ghaleb Cachalia says they demand answers from the President.

“To grant an increase of this proportion for electricity we don’t receive, is completely crazy. It’s sheer contempt for people while we have a situation from Eskom which is constantly sabotaged and the President needs to answer. What are ministers doing to deal with the crisis and there is no recognition on their part that we are in a crisis. In terms of the crisis, what are you doing as we have put recommendation on the table and it has fallen on deaf ears. Can you now tell us and the nation what are you doing and how are you going to address this?”

Nersa’s decision to grant Eskom a tariff increase: Nhlanhla Gumede

Earlier, President Ramaphosa said he deeply regrets the national energy crisis that has plunged the country into Stage 6 rolling blackouts.

Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the President acknowledges the frustration of citizens and the adverse impact of power cuts on small businesses and the economy.

Magwenya says the President, while acknowledging some progress made in implementing aspects of the National Energy Plan by government, is demanding greater energy and speed in implementation.

“The Presidency has been briefed regularly on the situation at Eskom. He has had several engagements with Minister Pravin Gordhan there will be meetings later on today, NATJOINTS meetings and over the next day. So, there may well be meetings of the National Energy Crisis Committee as I indicated to look at urgent matters that can be taken and to give more direction to the implementation of the national energy plan.”