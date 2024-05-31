DA reiterates commitment to Multi-Party Charter

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has reiterated its commitment to the Multi-Party Charter.

This is despite reports that some in the African National Congress (ANC) wish to work with the DA should the governing party dip below 50%.

Early results have revealed a strong showing of the DA and the uMkhontho we Sizwe (MK) Party, with the ANC set to lose its parliamentary majority of almost 30 years.

Speaking to SABC News at the Electoral Commission’s Results Operation Centre in Midrand last night, DA spokesperson, Solly Malatsi, says there hasn’t been any talks with the ANC on a possible coalition agreement after the polls.

“We are very committed to the Multi-Party Charter. Its something that we initiated so we have an extra responsibility to it. We were always clear from the onset that we need every party in the Multi-Party Charter to also grow so that we all stand a strong chance of being closer to 50% plus one. I think one of the first things that will happen after the official results is that the Multi-Party Charter will convene and they will have a conversation guided by the results in terms of how do we best proceed going forward. So in the DA, there hasn’t been discussion about working with the ANC and is not something we are considering at this stage, our first priority remains the Multi-Party Charter and having a conversation based on what the results are,” adds Malatsi.

Meanwhile, reflecting on the vote counting progress thus far, analyst Dr Ongama Mtimka says party dominance is now a thing of the past.

Dr Mtimka elaborates in the video below: