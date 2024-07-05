DA reiterates call for official inquiry into Tembisa school

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng is still calling for an official inquiry into the R82 million Mayibuye Primary School in Tembisa in Ekurhuleni which has been built on a sewer line.

This has resulted in the school not being used for seven years. The DA says officials in the provincial government are being protected.

DA Member of the Gauteng Legislature, Alan Fuchs says, “When we in Gauteng’s Infrastructure Development portfolio committee were informed about the diabolical shambles that the Mayibuye Primary School project was, we were incensed and called for an official inquiry into the project to identify those responsible.”

“The Speaker agreed to the inquiry but after undue delay, we were informed that the inquiry was no longer taking place. Now we know why, the Public Protector has blamed the officials for maladministration, undue delays and irregularities … resulting in a 7-year delay and a cost overrun,” says Fuchs. – Reporting by Xoliswa Makhikhi

