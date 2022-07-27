Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has announced a series of interventions his party would like to see implemented for Parliament to function optimally.

He addressed the media at Parliament.

The party will propose rules of Parliament be changed among others, introduce more committees being chaired by opposition parties, increase the frequency of Presidential questions, and ways to make the Speaker of the National Assembly more accountable.

Steenhuisen explains why they want the reforms to be implemented.

“To make Parliament work, separation of powers strengthened, should function independently from other two branches – judiciary and executive. While we have played an instrumental role in culture for accountability, there is much need for structural Parliament reform to perform effective oversight.”

Below are some of the proposed interventions:

To ensure these actions the DA will:#DAinParliament pic.twitter.com/MHIIdKxhUX — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) July 27, 2022

DA interventions on SA’s energy crisis

The DA has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare a ring-fenced State of Disaster in the energy sector.

The country has been experiencing escalating rolling blackouts which have cost the economy millions of rand.

Steenhuisen says government needs to take a step back and let those with the know-how and experience deal with the crisis that Eskom is facing.

He says a number of short-term interventions are crucial.

Other interventions he says should include doing away with local content as well as BEE requirements to ensure speedy electricity procurement.

In the video below, DA calls State of Disaster to be declared on Eskom: