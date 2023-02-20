The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it would like to see a budget that will keep the country’s lights on, cut the cost of food and grow the economy.

The party delivered its alternative budget during a media conference in Parliament.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver his budget speech in Parliament on Wednesday.

DA spokesperson on Finance, Dion George, says economic growth should be at the top of Godongwana’s list of priorities.

“We need to look at econ growth. We need to make it easier for small business to operate in SA and that requires changes to the regulatory environment and also tax incentives to enable them to operate more effectively.”

George added that in order to bring some relief to cash strapped consumers, the party will not support an increases in taxes. The DA has suggested a drop in the fuel levy, as well.

George says the basket of VAT exempted foods should also be expanded.

“We have called on minister to remove VAT on expanded basket of items includes bone in chicken, beef, margarine, butter, baby food, believe it is possible. We will not support any increase in tax.”

VIDEO | DA presents its alternative budget: