DA, PA urged to resolve disputes and cooperate

The FW de Klerk Foundation has called on the Democratic Alliance (DA) leadership to “lay down the battle axe” with the Patriotic Alliance’s (PA) leadership under Gayton Mackenzie.

The Foundation’s Executive Head, Christo van der Rheede, emphasised the need for a constructive conversation focusing on dispute resolution and promoting closer cooperation between the parties.

Van der Rheede noted that the manifestos of both parties share similarities and could potentially address significant socio-economic challenges if they form an alliance. He highlighted issues such as drug abuse, gang violence, and poverty affecting Coloured communities as areas where joint efforts could yield sustainable solutions.

