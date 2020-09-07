The DA has provided the outcomes of its Policy Conference and indicated how the party will continue to formulate policies in the run-up to next year’s local elections.

The party held its Policy Conference at the weekend.

Speaking at a virtual briefing on Monday, the DA’s Head of Policy Gwen Ngwenya says, “The key drivers of economic exclusion that we identify in that document is an incapable State. It means that government does not have the capacity to deliver on the kind of socio-economic responses this country so desperately needs.”

“We also look at the challenge of unemployment, poor educational outcomes, the disastrous healthcare system and all these are really what work together to keep people trapped in a cycle of poverty and deprivation. So, if we want to extract people from that cycle, we have to address all of these holistic factors which work together to keep people trapped and excluded from the economy,” she adds.

Below is the DA briefing on the policy conference outcomes: