DA open to coalition with ANC, pledges loyalty to MPC partners

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has not ruled out a coalition with the African National Congress (ANC). However, Steenhuisen says his first port of call will be to find a way forward with the party’s Multi-Party Charter partners.

The agreement was signed last year by the DA, Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Freedom Front Plus, ActionSA and the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) among others.

The official opposition currently has 22.44% of the national vote with just over 71% of the voting districts having been completed.

Speaking from the National Results Operations Centre in Midrand as the results continue to trickle in, Steenhuisen says, “My first port of call is going to be with my Multiparty Charter partners. We’re 10 other parties. Once the final results are up, we will have a meeting and we will discuss together what, together, what we think the next step forward should be for us to work together. We’ve built up enormous trust over the last year of working together and the joint policy synthesis that we’ve been working with, the joint approach has led to quite a good working relationship and so I would like to chat with them before we open up any other discussion channels with other.”

Reporter: But you’re not ruling out the governing party?

Steenhuisen: “I’m not ruling anything out at this stage. But I think it’s too premature to make a call either way.”

