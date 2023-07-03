Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) leader Velenkosini Hlabisa says the Democratic Alliance (DA) will have to change its ‘Big Brother’ attitude in order for the multi-party pact, ahead of next year’s election, to succeed.

The IFP is one of the opposition parties to hold a National Convention on the 16th and 17th of next month at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg to discuss a possible pact.

Other parties include the DA, FF+, Action SA, NFP, the United Independent Movement and the Spectrum National Party.

“We have indicated in the bilateral meetings between the IFP and the DA regarding how things developed at City of Johannesburg where we clearly spelt out to the Democratic Alliance that it has to change in a Big Brother attitude. I want to assure you and the people of South Africa, we will never allow any of the political parties to dictate as the Big Brother,” Hlabisa explains.