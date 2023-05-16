Democratic Alliance (DA) Member of Parliament, Kobus Marais, says the government appears to give the world the impression that South Africa is on the side of Russia.

On Monday, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) announced that its army chief Lawrence Mbatha was in Moscow for a bilateral meeting.

Marais says, “When Russia wants to shout out to the world that we have got influence over SA, typically as they use it as propaganda, now the SANDF has stayed mum. Now they are shouting it all over the world for everybody to hear and see. It clearly gives the impression that they are on the side of Russia.”

‘SA remains impartial’

President Cyril Ramaphosa has emphasised the country’s impartial position, saying South Africa does not favour Russia over other states.

In his weekly letter to the nation on Monday, Ramaphosa said he does not accept that the country’s refusal to take a side in the Russia-Ukraine conflict favours Russia nor that this stance should imperil relations with other countries.

His statement comes as the country remains embroiled in controversy over allegations that South Africa provided arms to Russia by way of a Russian vessel that docked in Simon’s Town last year.

These interactions he said seek to contribute to the creation of conditions that make the achievement of a durable resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict possible.

VIDEO | Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, says South Africa is investigating a U.S. charge of supplying arms to Russia:

Meanwhile, calls are mounting for the removal of the US ambassador to the country, Reuben Brigety, following his allegation that a Russian ship had been loaded with ammunition and weapons in Cape Town last year.