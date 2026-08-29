DA MP pushes for dedicated hub to tackle RAF claims

Democratic Alliance (DA) Member of Parliament Patrick Atkinson has proposed that government should create what he calls a settlement hub for processing Road Accident Fund (RAF) claims. He says that his proposal should be included Standing Committee on Public Accounts in South Africa (SCOPA)‘s the final recommendations following its investigation into allegations of financial mismanagement, maladministration, and wasteful expenditure at the fund.

The committee is currently drafting its final recommendations before submitting them to the National Assembly (NA). Atkinson explains the value of his proposal.

“So my suggestions here I think we should definitely in the process of making our recommendations be looking at the idea of recommending a settlement hub, that will certainly save a lot of money in leg fees. It will cut down on the matters of going to court.”