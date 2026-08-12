DA, MKP in two-horse race for KZN: Hill-Lewis

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Geordin Hill-Lewis says he sees the campaign for the local government elections (LGE) in KwaZulu-Natal in November, as a two-horse race between his party and the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party.

Visiting the uMngeni municipality at Howick during a campaign trail, Hill-Lewis pointed out that the MK Party received most of the votes in this municipality during the 2024 general elections.

uMngeni became the first DA controlled municipality in the province in 2021 when it won with 42 votes.

Hill-Lewis says over the past five years, Mayor Chris Pappas has turned the failing municipality around.

He says imploding African National Congress (ANC) support in the province, also has implications in the eThekwini Metro.

“So obviously the big one is eThekwini. That’s going to be a very, very tight race. It’s basically a race between us and MK in eThekwini. And it’s really important that we get a DA-led coalition, it will definitely be a coalition but it’s important that we get a D -led coalition there. So, I would call on all the residents of eThekwini if you want to see Durban fixed, if you want to see the uMngeni story replicated in Durban, unite behind the DA on the 4th of November.”