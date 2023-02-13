There have been mixed reactions to the announcement by Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams that he’s resigning.

In the initial statement, he resigned with immediate effect. But Williams later issued a new statement that he will only officially vacate office at the end of February.

His revised statement left opposition parties fuming.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the City of Tshwane says the resignation of Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor and City Mayor Randall Williams indicates the failures of the party in running the city.

The EFF points to the 2021/2022 Auditor-General’s report which flagged over a billion rand in fruitless and wasteful expenditure. The AG’s report also found irregular expenditure of more than R10-billion.

Williams says he is stepping down to ensure stability in the city’s multi-party coalition government.

EFF Tshwane chairperson Obakeng Ramabodu explains, “This must be a sign to the people of Tshwane that the DA has failed because the DA has been running the City of Tshwane for the past seven years. They have changed four mayors from Solly Msimanga to Mr Mogalapa, the acting mayor Abel Tau and now Randall Williams. They can’t have the fifth mayor, they failed. The parties in council must come together to ensure we stop the DA from this incompetence and lack of understanding of government.”

Reactions of political parties: ATM and EFF

Williams jumped ship before facing another motion of no confidence against him. He is the third DA Tshwane mayor to resign under a dark cloud since the party took over the capital city in 2016.

His resignation was met with celebration by some.

Following many complaints over poor service delivery, residents also welcomed Williams’ exit. Some of the smaller parties that served in the multi-party coalition government say Williams’ resignation was long overdue.

The two main opposition parties, the African National Congress and EFF say service delivery suffered greatly under Williams.

Municipal Workers Union SAMWU says Williams must leave immediately and not later this month.

Meanwhile, the Tshwane Speaker confirmed that all necessary Council rules will take effect to start the process of nominating and electing a new mayor.

Williams is expected to formally bow out on the 28th of February.

Former acting Tshwane Mayor, Abel Tau and Spokesperson of the multi-party coalition in Tshwane, Dr Corne Mulder weigh in: