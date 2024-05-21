DA members allegedly attacked while putting up election posters

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says its members have been attacked while putting up election campaign posters in Atteridgeville west of Pretoria.

The party’s Katlego Makgaleng says one of the members was injured after falling during the attack.

He says they have opened a case at the Atteridgeville police station.

“Political leaders must take a firm stance against violence and political intolerance. They must discourage their members from engaging in violent behaviour and any other unacceptable political intolerance. We will make sure that these people are brought to book and justice must be served at all times,” adds Makgaleng.

