DA Limpopo launches manifesto with key focus on service delivery

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Chairperson, Dr Ivan Meyer, has urged the party’s Limpopo leaders to emulate the Western Cape leadership in dealing with service delivery challenges in the province. Meyer was speaking during the DA Limpopo manifesto launch in Polokwane on Wednesday.

Limpopo faces challenges of service delivery such as lack of water, roads and jobs. High rates of crime have been the prime concern for many over the last few years.

The province recorded over 130 murders in the last quarter of 2023. Cross-border crime, illicit goods and cigarette smuggling have also been major challenges for the province.

Meyer says like the Western Cape, Limpopo should put in place proactive strategies to combat crime.

“We also need to rescue this province from violent crime to make the province a safer environment for the children. We need a professional police force in Limpopo. We need to make rural communities safer. Farmers and farmworkers must be given priority in terms of safety.”

🚨 The DA in Limpopo launched their manifesto to rescue the province from 30 years of corruption and maladministration. Voters in Limpopo are ready for a new national government that will get things done. Visit https://t.co/Ltmds6YeOz for the DA’s solutions to #RescueSA. pic.twitter.com/w46wdGZ5tw — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) April 3, 2024

Meyer also blamed what he calls lack of diligence and sluggish government officials for poor service delivery. He says a comprehensive plan needs to be implemented to solve water problems in Limpopo.

The province has numerous abandoned and incomplete bulk water projects.

“We need to fix and invest in water infrastructure in the province because water is life and the DA will employ competent engineers to implement a water plan.”

Meanwhile, DA Limpopo Chairperson, Jacques Smalle, says the electioneering drive in the province is going well.

“Limpopo team is ready. We outreached ANC by 30%, it is a clear testament that our foot soldiers are ready on the ground. We have identified hotspots that we will be monitoring. We will be monitoring over a 100 voting stations across the province.”

The DA says it will put school infrastructure on top of its agenda. Reporting by Avhapfani Munyai