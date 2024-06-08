DA leader says party will consider GNU compromise

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen says the DA will continue to engage with all parties in negotiations over the future of the country.

Steenhuisen was responding to an SABC News article which said the DA was not prepared to work with uMkhonto WeSizwe (MK), the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the Patriotic Alliance (PA).

These comments do not reflect the DA’s approach to these vital negotiations over the future of our country, which is based on defending the Constitution, ensuring stability and growing the economy. We continue to engage with all parties committed to upholding these principles. https://t.co/fgZdsz3Q2P — John Steenhuisen MP (@jsteenhuisen) June 7, 2024

Speaking in an interview on SAfm’s First Take on Friday, DA national spokesperson Werner Horn said for the sake of the country, the DA is prepared to go into a government with the ANC and other parties, but that under current resolution, the DA did not align with these parties.

“And on Monday, the Federal Council will have to decide; but even the smallest inclusion of those three parties, well, in terms of the current resolution of the federal executive, will make it very difficult, if not impossible, for us to be included.”

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday that the party was seeking to form a government of national unity with a broad group of opposition parties. The party has laid down stringent conditions under which parties would be included in the pact.

Horn said they hope to receive details on how the government of national unity will operate in the party’s next meeting with the ANC.