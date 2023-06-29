The Democratic Alliance (DA) has described allegations of wrongdoing against Deputy President Paul Mashatile and African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula, as State Capture Two.

The party has laid charges with the Public Protector against the ANC leaders following media reports that they had benefited improperly from their relationship with certain businesspeople.

DA National Spokesperson Solly Malatsi told the media outside the offices of the Public Protector in Cape Town that they are pushing back against what he calls State Capture Two. Malatsi says their complaints against Mashatile and Mbalula is an attempt on their part to prevent the continuation of state capture.

He laid the complaints against the two based on the Executive Members’ Ethics Act that provides for a code of ethics governing the conduct of members of the Cabinet, Deputy Ministers and members of Provincial Executive Councils.

He says they want the Public Protector to probe in which period Mashatile, who only recently returned to government after serving as ANC Treasurer-General, had received the benefits.

“We know that the DP has previously been member of the provincial legislature in Gauteng, he has been a Member of Parliament, and he was chairperson of a committee. There is an indication that those benefits are even continuing now.”

The party also wants reports that Mbalula obtained a loan of R3 million from the wife of the former Chief Operating Officer of the National Lotteries Commission, to be investigated.

He says Mbalula’s alleged loan had ultimately come from funds meant to serve the poor.

“This disclosure establishes a direct financial link between ANC members, government ministers, and the NLC, a public entity established to assist disadvantaged communities.”

Malatsi says the reports against Mbalula and Mashatile have all the characteristics of state capture:

Could this be just another DA attempt to hog the headlines in their campaign for next year’s elections, the media asked Malatsi.

“No, not really, our campaign has been in the pipelines for some time. We have been focusing on the cost of living campaign. This issue is about good governance and accountability and the respect to the office that different politicians have. This issue is about respect to the constitution.”

Mashatile has issued a statement denying any wrongdoing. He acknowledges having relationships with some of the people mentioned in the reports.

He says, however, any attempts to scandalise these associations is unfortunate. Mbalula has also recently denied the allegations against him.

“I have not acquired any property other than the property that I stay in. It was even declared in Parliament for years. And if you go to Parliament and the declarations you will see the property that I own … the other properties, I don’t own anything of the sort and it can be proven in the deeds office that I don’t own any such property.”