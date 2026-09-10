Hill-Lewis kicks off DA’s three-day election campaign in Garden Route

Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Leader Geordin Hill-Lewis has kicked off the party’s three-day election campaign in the Garden Route region of the Western Cape.

He started the campaign in Mossel Bay.

Other areas include George, Knysna, Sedgefield and Wilderness.

Mossel Bay is one of two municipalities in the region that is governed outright by the DA.

The other municipality is Hessequa, while the DA governs George and Bitou Municipalities through coalitions.

Hill-Lewis has praised the municipality’s track record on service delivery.

“It’s awesome to be in Mossel Bay today, an example of a well-run, excellently run municipality, in the whole country, consistently ranked right at the top of the best run municipalities in the whole of South Africa. When you drive around here you can really see why. All the services are working, the streets are clean, neat and tidy. There’s not a single service delivery problem. this is a tremendous DA success story.”