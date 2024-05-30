DA takes an early lead in the W Cape

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape is taking an early lead with more than 150 000 votes.

This as over 23% of the votes are captured.

The early results are mainly coming in from rural areas.

They show that the Patriotic Alliance may give the African National Congress (ANC) a push for the official opposition status in the province.

It is very early in the counting process but it seems like the Patriotic Alliance – coming in with nearly 35 000 votes after 10 o’clock this morning – could be playing a much bigger role in politics in this province going forward.

At this point it has just more than half of the votes allocated to the ANC, coming in just over 60 000.

Votes allocated to the only independent candidate in the province, Zackie Achmat, are still very low.

This is expected to change as the votes in the metro are captured.

An independent candidate needs 86 000 votes to get one seat in the National Assembly.

