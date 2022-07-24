The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Nkomazi Municipality in Mpumalanga has raised concerns about poor service delivery by the municipality following issues within the African National Congress (ANC).

After the local government elections last year, the ruling party was plagued by divisions. To date, six councillors, including Executive Mayor Johane Mkhatshwa and the speaker Siphiwe Mashele, have been expelled by the party for allegedly acting contrary to the directive of the Provincial Executive Committee of the ANC and refusing to resign when ordered to do so.

DA concerned about poor service delivery in Nkomazi:

Struggle to service people

Divisions within the ANC have crippled proper service delivery in Nkomazi. According to the DA, the issues within the ANC have been going on for too long and this has negatively affected service delivery.

DA caucus leader in the municipality Ntokozo Shongwe says, “Our funds come from the (MIG) Municipal Infrastructure Grant, we did as a council received funds, but in terms of the allocation have been distributed to ward 15 where the councillor stay. Currently, there are four projects that are operating there, but now I heard the money is finished, in Driekppies, they are building a hall but now the project is on standstill because of poor allocation even in Mnagweni has affected the project of roads.”

On the six expelled councillors, the Independent Electoral Commission says processes to fill those positions are already underway.

Thanduxolo Chembeni, who is the IEC spokesperson in Mpumalanga says, “For the two councillors Ward 10 and Ward 3, the by-elections will take place on the 31st of August. That would be a Wednesday but the day before that; there would be a special vote for those, who took the matter for the appeal and didn’t succeed with the appeal. Now we are waiting for the declaration of the two vacant which is PR and Ward Councillor. So immediately we receive all documentation will start the process which should last for 90 days.”

Video| Democratic Alliance expected to launch court action against ANC: