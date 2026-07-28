DA in KZN expects more ANC councillors to defect

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal says more African National Congress (ANC) public representatives are expected to defect to the party ahead of the November local government elections.

The DA welcomed two ANC ward councillors into its ranks on Tuesday, describing their defection as the start of a broader political realignment in the eThekwini Metro.

The party says it is targeting several key municipalities across KwaZulu-Natal as it seeks to strengthen its position ahead of the November polls.

Former ANC Ward 8 councillor, Marco Mbambo, and former Ward 16 councillor, David Ngubane were officially unveiled as the DA’s newest members in Durban.

This comes after the ANC said on Friday that Mbambo had been expelled for allegedly spying for the DA and warned that more members accused of disloyalty could face the same fate.

DA KwaZulu-Natal leader Sithembiso Ngema says the party is opening its doors to leaders who believe their communities deserve better governance.

“So, when councillors who have spent years inside the ANC decide they can no longer defend its record South Africans should pay attention because if you have got someone who is fired by his own members and no longer yourself trust the organisation, why would South Africans, the people of KwaZulu-Natal and eThekwini continue to trust and believe in the ANC. Because this is not an isolated incident, it’s the beginning of a much bigger political shift in KZN and eThekwini.”

Mbambo says he only considered joining the DA after discovering on social media that he had been expelled from the ANC. He says he did not rush into joining the opposition. Instead, he first sought the blessing of his family and close friends.

“I’m very glad to be here after the shock that happened on Friday. It was disaster to me and my family. The organisation I loved with all my heart just went to the media and said something they didn’t even verify that I’m a spy and that I’m a traitor working with the DA. I was never even called to a meeting; I was just served with a letter on WhatsApp saying you are expelled. What is that?

Ngubane says his decision was also influenced by Mbambo’s treatment.

“ You know under eThekwini we have what we call community-based planning, when I joined the eThekwini Municipality in 2021, out of five priorities under very bad, challenging conditions, I was able to do four out of five. So, I’m saying in support of Mr Mbambo, that is why I’m here today to give him the support, I will sign a membership form.”

📈 The Blue Wave is growing in KwaZulu-Natal! Today, DA leaders in KZN proudly welcomed new councillors from other parties who have chosen to support the DA because they believe in accountability, service delivery, and a better future for every South African. 🇿🇦🧑‍🧑‍🧒 The… pic.twitter.com/zVCs72UjHL — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) July 28, 2026





Provincial chairperson Dean Macpherson says the two coucillors will stand as DA representatives in their wards ahead of the November polls. He says latest move strengthens the party’s campaign and believes it signals growing confidence in the DA’s vision for governing eThekwini and parts of the province.

“Our focus as a party this coming election, our first objective is to win the Umgeni Municipality with an increased majority, second is to govern eThekwini and our third objective is to govern KwaDukuza, then we are also looking at uMsunduzi, Ray Nkonyeni, Umdoni and uMhlathuze.”

With just months before voters head to the polls, the DA says it is working to build momentum in eThekwini as it bids to unseat the ANC in the municipality, saying Tuesday’s announcement will not be its last.

Reporting by Gcinokuhle Malinga